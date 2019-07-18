FBR official, 4 others recovered from South Waziristan

TANK: An abducted official of the Federal Board of Revenue and four others were recovered from South Waziristan tribal district, official sources said. Deputy Commissioner Noman Afzal Afridi told journalists in Wana that efforts by the local elders and religious scholars played a significant role in the safe recovery of the captives. On the occasion, those recovered thanked the provincial government and the administration of Tank and South Waziristan. On April 24, Additional Collector of FBR M Riaz was abducted along with his three relatives, including his uncle Mumtaz Khan and cousin Muddasir. They were taken away from their Hujra in Murtaza village in the jurisdiction of the Gomal Bazar Police Station. The abductees were shifted to an unknown location. Nobody had claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. Gul Daraz Khan, a tehsildar working in the South Waziristan district administration, was also among those who were released from the captivity of kidnappers. Gul Daraz was seized on his way back from Makeen, a town of South Waziristan district on March 25 this year.