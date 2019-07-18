close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 19, 2019

No flour crisis in Multan

Peshawar

A
APP
July 19, 2019

MULTAN: The district government has assured that there would not be any shortage of flour in the district as there were ample reserves of the wheat stock available. Talking to a delegation of flour mills, DC Amir Khattak said strict action would be taken against dealers and shopkeepers, if found overcharging or hoarding the precious commodity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar