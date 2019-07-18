No flour crisis in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The district government has assured that there would not be any shortage of flour in the district as there were ample reserves of the wheat stock available. Talking to a delegation of flour mills, DC Amir Khattak said strict action would be taken against dealers and shopkeepers, if found overcharging or hoarding the precious commodity.
