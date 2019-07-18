Sikh body elects office-bearers

LAHORE: Nominated members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parandhak Committee (PSGPC) across the Pakistan unanimously elected Sardar Satonat Singh new Pardhan of PSGPC.

A meeting of nominated members of PSGPC was held here on Thursday. On the occasion, Sardar Ameer Singh was elected as general-secretary of the committee. Different committees were established during the meeting to look after affairs of Langar, residences, etc. on the occasion of 550 birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.

They were told about their responsibilities. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed congratulated new Pardhan and members of the committee. The chairman and the Pardhan announced for opening the Gurdwara Khara Sahib and Gurdwara Choa Sahib in Jhelum. The elected Pardhan thanked Imran Khan and said Sikh nation will not disappoint him.