Fri Jul 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Pak Army team in Karachi for national championship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Army hockey team reached Karachi to participate in the national championship. The team will play a practice match against PIA who have been training in the city. Only three days are left before the national championship but it is not clear how many departmental teams will participate in the championship, sources informed ‘The News’. The sources said that it would become clear in a couple of days.

