Pak Army team in Karachi for national championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Army hockey team reached Karachi to participate in the national championship. The team will play a practice match against PIA who have been training in the city. Only three days are left before the national championship but it is not clear how many departmental teams will participate in the championship, sources informed ‘The News’. The sources said that it would become clear in a couple of days.
KARACHI: Pakistan Army hockey team reached Karachi to participate in the national championship. The team will play a practice match against PIA who have been training in the city. Only three days are left before the national championship but it is not clear how many departmental teams will participate in the championship, sources informed ‘The News’. The sources said that it would become clear in a couple of days.