ICJ ruling vindicates Pak stance: FM Qureshi

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case which vindicated Pakistan’s stance regarding involvement of a serving Indian naval officer in the espionage and terrorism activities in the country.

Addressing a press conference after the ICJ announced its findings at the Peace Palace The Hague, the foreign minister said the ruling had not accepted Indian stance and plea for the release of its spy.

Congratulating the nation, Qureshi said he felt great satisfaction over the ruling which “is a victory for Pakistan”.

Pakistan, he said, had emerged triumphant in the case which was a moral victory. The ICJ”s findings were “suitable” and “a welcoming decision”, he added. The foreign minister said Pakistan was a responsible country, which had adopted responsible attitude.

On a short notice, it appeared before the ICJ and accepted its jurisdiction, and indicated to respect its decisions. Qureshi said the findings were also an implicit recognition and acceptance of Pakistan’s stance regarding Jadhav’s involvement in the espionage and terrorism activities to which he had also voluntarily admitted.

He said in its ruling regarding review and reconsideration over the case, one thing must be taken into notice as the court held ‘by means of its own (Pakistan) choosing’ implied that Pakistan would itself decide over it.

The ICJ had expressed its confidence in the justice and legal system of Pakistan, which was also an implicit acknowledgement, he added. The foreign minister said India had approached the ICJ by claiming that

Commander Jadhav was innocent and false allegations were leveled against him so he should be released immediately.

He said after conviction, Jadhav had different legal forums available in Pakistan, he could have filed his review, he could have approached the high court and then the apex court, and after availing all those forums, he could have moved a clemency appeal. But instead, the Indian side approached the ICJ.

The foreign minister said it was interesting to note that the ICJ had not annulled the military court’s conviction and sentence handed over to Jadhav.

He said the ICJ’s findings were ‘a pleasant commentary on the Pakistan’s legal system’ which was comprehensive one.

A serving naval officer was arrested after travelling on an authentic Indian passport, so where his trial would be held as the Army Act was clear on it, he said, adding the Indian Army Act had the same procedure. He said the customary laws were applied to the arrested spy.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the verdict of the International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav case was a victory for Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.

In a video message, Dr Awan said the Indian spy would remain in Pakistan’s custody and he would be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.

The PM’s aide said the verdict of the ICJ was the real face of India. She said Indian requests for acquittal, re-trial and release of Jadhav were rejected by the world court. She said Jadhav was involved in the murder of innocent Pakistanis.

Earlier, in a tweet, Dr Awan said Jadhav was the face of Indian state terrorism. In her tweet, she said the Indian submissions of acquittal, re-trial and release had been rejected.