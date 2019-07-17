Nigar Nazar delivers lecture to diplomats’ spouses

Islamabad: Female cartoonist Nigar Nazar was invited to deliver a lecture to diplomats’ spouses for their upcoming postings abroad. The lecture was a part of the ongoing orientation week at the Foreign Service Academy.

The lecture initiated with a presentation of Gogi’s comic strips what Gogi Studios is all about and its books followed by tips on how the spouses of Foreign Diplomats can project a positive image of Pakistan in their postings country. She encouraged them to volunteer and participate in local events and also put a strong emphasis on organizing charity activities to help the country’s local population.

Ms. Nigar shared her own experiences of posting in Mozambique and how she collected funds to repair a school’s building. She suggested them to incorporate Pakistani art, culture and music at their meetings and receptions to create a positive image of Pakistani community as art and music is free of language barriers. Her training was focused on making the spouses women of substance who are knowledgeable and confident about their nationality.