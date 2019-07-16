Two more SHOs removed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two more station house officers were removed and closed to police lines in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

Several SHOs have been closed to police lines during the last few days after they were not performing well.

The SHOs of Khazana Naeem Haider and Hayatabad Kamran Khan were closed to police lines. Ibrahim Khan and Zahoor Rehman replaced them, respectively. The SHOs of Gulbahar, Pishtakhara and some other places were removed recently.