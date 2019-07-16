JUI-F leader sees conspiracy against Islam, Pakistan

CHAKDARA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Attaur Rehman on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to forge unity to thwart conspiracies against Islam and Pakistan.

Speaking at a meeting of the party’s Executive Council, he said the ‘selected’ prime minister had been brought to power under a conspiracy. He said the Jewish lobby had been conspiring to weaken our country and damage its Islamic identity. The Maulana said the JUI-F would hold a million march in Peshawar on July 25 against price-hike and ‘unfair’ taxes. “Our party has decided to protest against the imposition of undue taxes. The opposition parties should join hands to foil the conspiracies being hatched by the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces”, JUI-F leader said.