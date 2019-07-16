close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

JUI-F leader sees conspiracy against Islam, Pakistan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

CHAKDARA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Attaur Rehman on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to forge unity to thwart conspiracies against Islam and Pakistan.

Speaking at a meeting of the party’s Executive Council, he said the ‘selected’ prime minister had been brought to power under a conspiracy. He said the Jewish lobby had been conspiring to weaken our country and damage its Islamic identity. The Maulana said the JUI-F would hold a million march in Peshawar on July 25 against price-hike and ‘unfair’ taxes. “Our party has decided to protest against the imposition of undue taxes. The opposition parties should join hands to foil the conspiracies being hatched by the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces”, JUI-F leader said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus