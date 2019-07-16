close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
AFP
July 17, 2019

‘Pirates’ kidnap 10 Turkish sailors

World

AFP
July 17, 2019

ANKARA: Ten Turkish sailors on a cargo ship were kidnapped by armed men off the coast of Nigeria, Turkish state media reported Tuesday. The Turkish-flagged Paksoy-I cargo vessel, operated by shipping company Kadioglu Denizcilik, was attacked on Monday night, state news agency Anadolu said.

A Kadioglu Denizcilik employee who wished to remain anonymous told AFP that 10 Turkish sailors were kidnapped among 18 crew members on board the ship. The employee denied local media reports that two sailors had since been freed. A company statement cited by Turkish media said the ship was attacked by "pirates".

