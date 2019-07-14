Not selection but fair elections now: Bilawal

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there would not be any selection now as fair and transparent election would be held.

He said that puppets would be ousted from the politics of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the party workers’ convention at Nawazabad situated on Punjab-Sindh border area (district Rahim Yar Khan) demanded the end of unannounced censorship from the country.

Bilawal said his party didn’t accept censorship even during Zia’s dictatorship and would never accept it. While mocking the media-controlled policy of the PTI government, he said it was unfortunate that the interview of Indian pilot was aired but former president’s interview couldn’t be aired. Criticising the Imran-led government, he said this ‘selected’ and puppet regime will not survive as it had ruined country’s economy.

While slamming the budget, he said it had added to the miseries of the masses and had given relief to the capitalists. He further maintained that he had always spoken for the rights of people of the whole country and for their better economic conditions, adding that new tax regime had caused distress to the people. At the end of his address, he appealed to the people of Punjab to stand by the party of martyrs for ending selected government of Imran Khan. Earlier, Bilawal was given a warm reception by the party workers led by party’s South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood and MPs from Rahim Yar Khan district.