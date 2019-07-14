World champions England win heart-stopping WC final

LONDON: Ben Stokes became the toast of England here on Sunday as he shepherded them to first-ever title-winning triumph in a World Cup final for the ages at the Home of Cricket.

The home team edged gritty New Zealand on a Super Over – the first in World Cup history – as drama unfolded at Lord’s in the dying stages of what is easily the most exciting final in the tournament’s history.

New Zealand were unlucky losers as they came agonisingly close to defending their total of 241-8 after having brought England to their feet earlier in the final.

And it was all Stokes. The all-rounder brought England back from the dead against New Zealand, hitting an unbeaten 84 to take the final in a Super Over. Even the Eliminator couldn’t separate the two teams as batting first England made 15. New Zealand needed two to win on the last ball but Martin Guptill was run out while trying to finish the second round. England were crowned World Cup champions because they had more boundaries than the Black Caps.

The sensational title-winning triumph should give English cricket a new lease of life. Just when the sport was losing its sheen in England, Eoin Morgan and his team have given England the World Cup for the first time in history.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd, England exploited bowling friendly conditions to restrict New Zealand to