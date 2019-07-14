Sabzazar advance in Siddique Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sabzazar Eaglets has qualified for 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Dar Club by 9 wickets at the Dar Academy Ground. Scores: Dar Club 111 all out in 22 overs (Hafiz Qadeer 66, M Sameer Mazhar 5/38). Sabzazar Eaglets 115/1 in 19 overs (Syed Raza Kazim 88*, Hamdan Haider 14).
