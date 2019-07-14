close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Charred body found

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

LAHORE: The charred body of a man, unidentified so far, was found in the limits of Shahdara Town police on Sunday. A local passing through a field spotted the body and informed police. It was removed to morgue. Police said it was yet to be confirmed whether man was burnt to death or he set himself on fire.

3,531 held over kite flying in six months: Lahore police registered 3,278 cases and arrested 3,531 persons for violating the law on kite flying during the first six months of the current year. City Division police arrested 655 accused, Cantt Division 1,207, Civil Lines 202, Sadr division 248, Iqbal Town 284 and Modal Town division arrested 935 accused.

