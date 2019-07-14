close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

Four killed in different incidents

National

July 15, 2019

SUKKUR: As many as four people were killed in different incidents in the Sukkur region on Sunday.Reports said some unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead a cop Mumtaz and his brother-in-law Abdul Malik while Saeed and Abdul Malook were injured in firing in the Obaro area in Ghotki. In another incident, some unknown assailants opened fire on a man named Talib Sarghahi and killed him in the limits of Allahabad Police Station in Larkana. The accused managed to escape. Later, the relatives of the deceased accused two men identified as Pervaiz and Ghulam Hyder Sheikh for murdering him over personal issue.In another incident, reports said an alleged accused Darya Khan shot dead his cousin Arbello over a domestic issue in Shahdadkot.

