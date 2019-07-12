Punjab CM lays foundation of Baba Guru Nanak University

NANKANA SAHIB: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Nankana City here Friday where he inaugurated the newly-constructed Resort of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Punjab government was striving to provide every possible facility to people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He hoped that newly-constructed resort would promote tourism in the area. He also laid foundation stones of other three projects. Firstly, Baba Guru Nanak International University would be constructed at the cost of Rs6 billion. Secondly, Shahkot Tehsil Complex would be constructed at the cost of Rs110 million. Thirdly, a mega project of roads construction would be completed with the amount of Rs130 million at Nankana City.

Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and others were also present. It is pertinent to mention that work on the resort was continued before the arrival of the chief minister.