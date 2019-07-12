Saeed, Arif grieved over Hamidi’s death

ISLAMABAD: Saeed Khan, chairman Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Hockey Association and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Hockey Federation, has termed Brig (r) Hamid Hamidi’s death as an irreparable loss to the national sport.

Talking to ‘The News’, Saeed said Hamidi has helped restructure the game in the country.

“He has served in many positions including the director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). His contribution to the game of hockey has been second to none,” Saeed said.

Saeed and KP Hockey President Zahir Shah attended Hamidi’s funeral in Bannu.

The wreaths were laid by 11 Corps Commander, IGT&E, IG Arms, DG, PSB and Director Army Sports and parents Units. A large number of people attended the funeral in Bannu. Hamidi was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Gouray Wala, Bannu.

“As a hockey player and administrator, he always stood up for the game’s development. He was not only an exceptional captain of the national team, he was also a leading hockey administrator, who served the game at the time when it really required support,” Zahir Shah said.

The KP Hockey president also praised his contribution for provincial hockey. “Hamidi always tried to uphold hockey tradition in the province and always backed KP players.”

People from all walks of life including sports and provincial administration attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Olym­pic Association President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan are deeply grieved over the demise of Hamidi.

“May Allah almighty shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to hockey in Pakistan.”