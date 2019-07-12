10 police officers transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Capt Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) issued transfer/posting orders of 10 police officers. AIG Logistics CPO Punjab Lahore Mohammad Abdul Qadir Qamar was posted PSO to IG Punjab Battalion Commander 7, PC Lahore, Mohammad Hassan Raza Khan was posted as AIG Admin and Security, CPO Punjab, AIG Inquires, CPO Punjab, Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi was posted as SSP Telecommunications Punjab, Lahore, Athar Ismail Amjad was posted as AIG Procurement CPO Punjab, Lahore, Rana Tahir Rehman Khan, was posted as AIG Training, CPO Punjab, Lahore, SSP Investigation Gujranwala Ali Waseem was posted as SSP Operations Gujranwala, Mohammad Naveed was posted as Additional SP Security, Lahore, Amara Athar was posted as SP Headquarters, Traffic Punjab, Lahore, SDPO Hasilpur, Bahawalpur, Ejaz Hussain Bukhari, was posted as SDPO City DG Khan against a vacant post and Javed Hussan was posted as SDPO Taxila against a vacant post.