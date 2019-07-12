close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Ludhiana Gym advance

Sports

LAHORE: Ludhiana Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they crushed Sher shah Club by 123 runs played at Township Whites Ground on Friday. Fine century by Umer Siddiq and All round performance by Zeeshan Khan were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Ludihana Gym 201/5 in 20 Overs (Umer Siddiq 106 including 3x6,13x4, Zeeshan Khan 50, M Arslan 2/39). Shershah Club 78 all out in 13.5 Overs (Zafar Iqbal 30, Ghulam Mustafa 11, M Arslan 10, Zeeshan Khan 4/3, Fahad Munir 2/4).

