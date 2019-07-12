PKF plans to hold All-Pakistan U-20 Kabaddi from 26th

KARACHI: In order to pick players for forming national team for featuring in the First Junior Kabaddi World Cup, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) plans to hold All Pakistan Inter-Division Under-20 Kabaddi Championship in Islamabad from July 26.

“Yes we are going to hold All Pakistan Inter-Division Under-20 Kabaddi Championship in Islamabad from July 26 so that some good talent could be picked for forming Pakistan team for the Junior World Cup,” PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’ from Islamabad on Friday. The Junior World Cup would be held in Iran in November. It was decided in a high level meeting of the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) in Chinese Taipei recently.

In the Islamabad event around 150 players from Quetta, Sukkur, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Peshawar and Bannu would try to impress the selectors with their calibre. “After this event we will be going to hold a national level under-20 event in which provinces and departments would also feature. This will help us form a formidable Under-20 pool,” said Sarwar, also secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).To a query he said that in Sukkur and Quetta talent could be found at school level. “Yes there is talent in these two areas at school level,” the official said.

However he was quick to add that the decision of holding a national level Under-20 event would be taken in a meeting on July 26 in Islamabad. He said that they did not have any such Under-20 players in their senior side who could be inducted into the team for the Junior World Cup. “We are going to form a completely new team for the Junior World Cup which will be played in the Asian style,” Sarwar said.

“At this stage talent hunt would help us form a strong base which could be groomed for future national duty. It’s going to be a solid talent hunt journey for us. We have good young talent,” Sarwar said. Sarwar said that in August National Championship (Asian style) would also be held to pick probables for the preparations for the South Asian Games slated to be held in Nepal from December 1-10.

Sarwar said that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had been assisting the PKF in its international events and regarding preparations for the SAG.“The PSB had told us to give them a date for the camp for SAG. And we have told them that we would be going to hold camp in August,” he said.

When asked whether three months time for SAG preparations would be enough Sarwar responded in affirmative. “Yes it would be sufficient. You know the players are in top practice and would also appear in a number of national level events and then would feature in National Games. The departments would also hold camps for a month to prepare for National Games. I think it will not create any issue but will help build a solid lot through variety of training stints,” said Sarwar, also a former Pakistan captain. National Games would be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 2.

Sarwar made it clear that camps for SAG and Junior World Cup would be held at the same time in August. He also informed that before SAG and Junior World Cup effort would be made to invite Iran or any other team, both senior and junior, for a joint camp and competition.