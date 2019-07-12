Riphah University organises food and nutrition summit

Islamabad: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan stressed the need that food & nutrition security is a fundamental element for poverty alleviation, says a press release.

The minister was speaking on the occasion of 1st Pakistan Food-Nutrition International Summit, jointly organised by Riphah International University, National Alliance for Safe Food, SUN, GAIN & COTHM, held at Pak-China Friendship Center.

The key speaker form leading national/international organisations/universities, regulators and private sector emphasised that producing enough food is not sufficient, the challenge is its accessibility and to observe optimum level of nutrition which is essential for human growth. Further establishing harmonised food standards practices protect consumers & facilitation. Food value chain is critical for the socio-economic development of the country.

The summit underscored the importance of food & nutrition in Pakistan for achieving sustainable development goals related to hunger & nutrition. There is an urgent need that the subject must be treated on priority basis for all government policies/programs and the private sector & academia must play their due role for the sustainable growth of the country.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan inaugurated the conference and focused on the agriculture sector and its significance for food and nutrition. He said in Pakistan this sector has been facing a number of major challenges over the last decade. As a result, the performance of this sector has been less than its potential in recent times with low growth of around 3.3% over the last decade.

Ahmad Shafiq, Ateeq-ur-Rehman, Abdullah Hameed Gul, Hamid Athar Malik, Dr. Saul S. Morris, Rana Awais Khan, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr. Rashid Aftab, M. Aslam Shaheen, Dr. Tausif Akhtar Janjua, also talked on the ocassion.