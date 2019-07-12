Two women die in roof collapse

LAHORE : Two women were killed and two children injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed at Gwlmandi on Friday.

Rescuers pulled out two bodies of women and two kids alive from the debris of the roof. The injured children were rushed to hospital. The deceased women have been identified as Nazirn, 55 and Nasreen, 35. The condition of the children identified as one-year-old Amna and one-month-old Aftab was stated to be stable.

suicide: A 33-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope in the Green Town area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Mubrak Masih of Bagrian Chowk. It was reported that the man ended his life over poor domestic conditions. The body was removed to morgue.

cylinder blast: Two people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a gas refilling shop at Niazi Adda, Nawankot area, on Friday. The injured have been identified as Rashid, 25, son of Zulfiqar, and Arshad, 30. Rescuers removed the injured persons to hospital where their condition was stated to be critical. The explosion occurred due to to gas leakage.

Man dies: A 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding motorcycle in the Kahna area on Friday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing a road when a rashly-driven bike hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was removed to morgue.

Security: Security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tighten on Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the metropolis.

All SPs, DSPs and other police officers reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

IG: Punjab Police are working day and night to uphold the supremacy of law besides providing police-related services to public without any trouble. These views were expressed by the inspector general of police, Punjab, during a discussion with the provincial minister for housing at Central Police Office on Friday.

During the meeting, law and order situation and issues of mutual interests were discussed. The IG apprised the provincial minister of the reforms and new projects in the police working system.

The minister acknowledged the steps taken by Punjab police for reducing the incidents of terrorism considerably in the province and said the projects of Punjab police to resolve the issues of public were praiseworthy. He said it was the top priority of the government to upgrade the Punjab police in accordance with modern parameters for which every possible step would be taken.