POA saddened by Hamidi’s demise

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Friday expressed sorrow over the death of former hockey Olympian and former Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Brig (retd) Abdul Hamid Hamidi, who passed away in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

POA president Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan expressed grief on the demise of Hamidi. He said the entire Olympic family of Pakistan was deeply grieved and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. “He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to hockey in Pakistan,” POA said in a condolence message.

Hamidi was 92 when he died. The funeral of the deceased was held in Bannu on Friday. The elder brother of Olympian Rasheed Junior, Hamidi was Pakistan’s captain in the 1960 Rome Olympics. He played four Olympics.