Loud rails

I would like to draw attention towards the nuisance created by the Green Line metro bus project. The construction of the bridges required for it entails the usage of heavy equipment day and night which torments local residents.

Obstructions in commercial areas have increased commuting time and caused heavy traffic jams at rush hour. I sincerely request the concerned authorities to try and make this issue easier for the people who live where it is being built.

Muhammad S Bandhani.

Karachi