TOBA TEK SINGH: Four members of a family were injured in an accident near Gojra on Friday. Fakhar Hussain, his mother Musarrat Parveen, sister Quratul Ain and grandmother Zahoor Bibi were on their way by a car when their vehicle collided with a divider on the Motorway M-4. All four car riders were injured.
