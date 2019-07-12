PK-105 Landikotal: PTI activists accuse Noor Qadri of supporting independent

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PK-105 Landikotal on Friday staged a protest against Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri after accusing him of supporting an independent candidate in the constituency.

Led by the PK-105 Landikotal candidate Shahid Shinwari, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the federal minister gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

They said the federal minister was a part of the federal cabinet, but he was supporting an independent candidate, urging the party leadership to take action against him for violating discipline. The protesters said the PTI had allotted ticket to Shahid Shinwari to contest the election for PK-105 but Noorul Haq Qadri was supporting independent Sher Mat Khan. They argued that it would create division among the party workers and supporters.

They alleged that the federal minister had violated the party discipline and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to expel him from the party.