Sat Jul 13, 2019
July 13, 2019

Water shortage

Business

An Indian labourer connects a pipe to collect water from a special train of 50 wagons

carrying litres of water at Villivakkam railway station in Chennai on Friday. A special train took water to the major city of Chennai, which has been reeling under its worst shortages in decades. The 50 wagons filled with 2.5 million litres of water were hauled by a locomotive

decorated with flowers and a “Drinking Water for Chennai” banner on the front at the start of the trip.

