PML-N MPAs who met : PM Imran reject forming forward bloc

LAHORE: Those PML-N MPAs from Punjab Assembly who held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and believed to be trying to form a forward bloc have denied the impression and pledged allegiance to the party leadership.

Three out of the five ‘disgruntled’ MPAs appeared before the PML’N’s Parliamentary Core Committee meeting at Model Town Secretariat Thursday chaired by Rana Iqbal Khan and explained their position that they met with PM Imran only to convey the problems faced by people of their constituencies and to seek their solution, said PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari while talking to The News.

She said these MPAs included Nishat Daha, Jalil Sharaqpuri and Hafiz Ghayasuddin Janbaz. They were advised to see the prime minister by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar whom they had met for seeking solution of their voters’ problems.

The MPAs said the chief minister had asked them to see the PM as in this way they could get speedy redress of their problems and the required funds for their constituencies.

Denying what they called media created impression that they were about to leave the party, the three MPAs said they could not even think of leaving the party at such a crucial time and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, Azma added.

She said the remaining two MPAs out of these five were Ashraf Ansari and Faisal Niazi, who did not attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Core Committee. They are likely to either attend the next meeting or convey their position by contacting party leadership in the coming days.