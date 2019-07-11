CDA all set to seal commercial properties

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is preparing to take action for recovery of huge amount of property tax from commercial properties in different sector of Islamabad. Of these commercial properties, eight properties are located in sector I-9, three in F-8, 24 in I-10, three each in F-10 and G-10 and other sectors.

An official said most the properties would be sealed. Meanwhile a list of defaulters is also being prepared. Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT conducted joint anti-encroachment operations in the different areas of Islamabad and remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions in connection with on-going anti-encroachment drive.

During the operation conducted in Margalla Town Phase-I & Phase-II illegal structures outside of residential houses including 53 illegal fences, 15 bars, and 15 car parking sheds have been removed. Similarly an operation was conducted in Sector I-9 Industrial Area and 09 commercial plots were got sealed in the presence of ICT Administration.

Anti-encroachment operation at GT Road (Jhangi Syedan onward to Motorway Chowk) also continued on second day and team of Enforcement Directorate in collaboration with ICT Administration demolished several illegal constructions and structure including 14 rooms, 03 bath rooms, 01 kitchen and 01 kiosk.