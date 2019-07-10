close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Dealer robbed of Rs0.4m in Charsadda

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

CHARSADDA: Unidentified motorcyclists robbed a dealer on Tangi Road here on Wednesday, police officials said.

Imtiaz Khan reported to the police that he along with his workers was present at his shop when four persons riding on three separate motorbikes arrived there and took away Rs400,000 at gunpoint. He said he could not notice their faces as they were wearing helmets.

