SC orders KE to restore power to KMC offices, parks

KARACHI: The Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry heard a case pertaining to the ongoing tussle between K-Electric (KE) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and ordered theKE to resume electricity supply to KMC offices and parks.

The SC bench headed by justice Sajjad Ali Shah ordered KE on Wednesday to restore electricity supply, which was disconnected due to the ongoing dispute over unpaid dues and property demolition. The KMC's counsel told the bench that KMC is in deficit and has to make payment of Rs170 million arrears. The electricity of KMC offices and 12 parks was cut off by KE. The KE also gave its stance and stated that KMC employees are also using electricity in the parks.

At this, Justice Shah asked the KMC Commissioner why KMC employers are using electricity free of cost. The commissioner replied that they had asked KE to install sub-meters but it did not. The court ordered the power entity to resume electricity supply to parks that fall under KMC control. It also ordered installation of sub-meters at the parks and the homes of employees.

On July 2, three KMC officials were injured after they came under attack by the KE employees during an anti-encroachment operation in the metropolis. KMC senior director told the journalists that the KE officials attacked the anti-encroachment team when it reached Qayumabad area to clear the greenbelt. He said when the team started operation to demolish the illegal rooms constructed by KE on the greenbelt, the KE officials offered resistance and attacked the team as a result three members of the anti-encroachment team got injured.