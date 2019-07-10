Lucky Cement awarded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited won the Environment Excellence Award at the 16th Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2019, organised by The National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH), a statement said on Wednesday.
Lucky Cement received the award in recognition to its commitment towards energy conservation and contribution towards protecting the overall environment for a greener Pakistan, it added.
The Annual Environment Excellence Awards are the benchmark for environmental standards in Pakistan.
Amin Ganny, chief operating officer of Lucky Cement Limited, said: “At Lucky Cement, we are committed to make efforts in keeping our operations sustainable and environment-friendly.”
“We are actively incorporating different practices, including the use of environment-friendly alternatives to fuel for energy conservation. This has not only helped us in preserving the environment, but also allowed us to drastically decrease the carbon emissions,” he added.
