State Dept unaware of PM Imran’s US visit

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has expressed ignorance about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan this month. The State Department spokesperson said the White House would be reached for confirmation of the visit. The spokesperson said they had heard about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan but the White House had not communicated them officially in this regard, reports Daily Jang.

Meanwhile, sources in the White House said a statement on the visit of Imran Khan would be issued on Wednesday (today).

The prime minister’s US visit will undertake his three-day visit to the US on July 21 and he would meet President Donald Trump on July 22.