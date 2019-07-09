Eight officers promoted to grade 21

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of promotion of eight officers to BS-21 and transfer and posting of other officers on Tuesday. According to the notification Secretary Food Zafar Nasrullah Khan, Secretary Special Education Rashid Manzoor, Secretary Finance Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Momin Agha, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports & Archaeology Nadeem Mahboob, Secretary Schools Education Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman have been promoted to BS-21 on regular basis and upon promotion they have been directed to continue work on their present place of postings till further order. Muhammad Farooq Altaf, retired District & Sessions Judge, has been appointed as Solicitor for a period of two years on contract basis. Babar Hayat Tarar, awaiting posting, has been posted as Secretary to Governor Punjab vice Saima Saeed already transferred and posted as Secretary Management & Professional Development Department (MPDD). Irshad Ahmad (awaiting posting) has been posted as Member Punjab Revenue Authority and Maqbool Ahmad Majooka, under transfer consultant Provincial Ombudsman, has been posted as Director Monitoring Directorate of Public Prosecution.