Larkana Police bust gang of car thieves

SUKKUR: The Addl Inspector General Police, Sindh, Dr Jameel Ahmed, announced that the Larkana Police had busted a gang of car thieves involved in vehicular theft and their trafficking. Addressing the press conference along with SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangash and ASP City, Larkana Muhammad Kaleem, the AIGP Sindh claimed the gang to be involved in trafficking stolen vehicles to various parts of the country. He said the police recovered six stolen vehicles and weapons from their possession. Jameel identified the alleged smugglers as Bashir Bhutto, Ghulam Sarwar Jatoi and their facilitators Muhammad Tariq, Zaffar Khan Pathan and Bahadur Khan Talani. The suspected criminals, Jameel said confessed to stealing cars and other vehicles from Karachi and selling them to other parts of the country since over a decade. Earlier, the AIGP Sindh planted a sapling in SSP office Larkana and visited the free medical camp organised by the local police.