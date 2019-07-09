close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Larkana Police bust gang of car thieves

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

SUKKUR: The Addl Inspector General Police, Sindh, Dr Jameel Ahmed, announced that the Larkana Police had busted a gang of car thieves involved in vehicular theft and their trafficking. Addressing the press conference along with SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangash and ASP City, Larkana Muhammad Kaleem, the AIGP Sindh claimed the gang to be involved in trafficking stolen vehicles to various parts of the country. He said the police recovered six stolen vehicles and weapons from their possession. Jameel identified the alleged smugglers as Bashir Bhutto, Ghulam Sarwar Jatoi and their facilitators Muhammad Tariq, Zaffar Khan Pathan and Bahadur Khan Talani. The suspected criminals, Jameel said confessed to stealing cars and other vehicles from Karachi and selling them to other parts of the country since over a decade. Earlier, the AIGP Sindh planted a sapling in SSP office Larkana and visited the free medical camp organised by the local police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus