Those who selected Imran are also worried about his acts: Bilawal

TIMERGARA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said Imran Khan was a selected prime minister and those who have selected him are also worried about his running of the country.

“Actually, today we are fighting against dictatorship in the guise of democracy,” Bilawal told a public gathering at Munda in Lower Dir. The PPP organised the public gathering in connection with the tribal election at Munda in Lower Dir after the administration did not allow the party to hold a rally in Bajaur district.

Bilawal alleged that he who raised the slogan of Insaf (justice) before the last general election was using politics for seeking political revenge. The PPP leader claimed that all mega development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and erstwhile Fata were completed during the PPP government. He said in 2008 Asif Ali Zardari united the Parliament against terrorism and fully supported the Pakistan Army.

“Imposing Section 144 during election raises questions on the transparency of election in the newly merged districts,” he said, adding that deploying jawans of security forces inside polling stations in the election of the newly merged districts would only make the Army controversial.

“Indian agent Kulbhushan and other terrorists are allowed to give interviews whereas the interview of a former president is not allowed to go on air. Is this freedom?” Bilawal asked. He said that the government had created a host of problems for the people and it was using the accountability process to victimise its political adversaries.

Bilawal said that thegovernment had failed to deliver on its election pledges as the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power, not to serve the people.