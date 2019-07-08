Herrera says he ‘feels very lucky’ to join PSG

ARISD: Paris Saint-Germain’s latest recruit Ander Herrera said on Sunday that if he had to leave Manchester United one of the only places he could go was "one of the most beautiful cities in the world".

The 29-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with PSG after leaving United on a free transfer, talked to AFP the day before his new club begins pre-season training.

"When a club with a big project, in constant growth, located in one of the most

beautiful cities in the world, comes to you, it is not very difficult to make a decision," he said. "When you leave a big club like Manchester United, the only places you can go are those like PSG: the biggest French club, which has some of the best players in the world." "I feel very lucky," he said. Herrera was part of the United squad that knocked PSG out of the Champions League in the round of 16 last season.