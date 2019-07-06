Pesco conducts drive against power theft in Mardan

PESHAWAR: On the directions of Pesco chief executive, a campaign was conducted against illegal use of electricity and for recovery of dues in Mardan district.

A press release said the task forces of Pesco Mardan circle carried out raids in the areas of Cantt Subdivision Mardan, City-1 subdivision, City-2 subdivision, Gujjar Garhi and Sheikh Maltoon subdivisions.

The Pesco teams removed dozens of direct hooks from main power lines. Also, they caught 21 tampered meters and replaced them immediately while action has been initiated against those responsible.