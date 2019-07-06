Tax evasion

Pakistan’s reinvigorated effort to chase illicit funds abroad is laudable. It is strange that Pakistan ranked 82nd in terms of assets in Swiss banks by the end of 2018. Swiss banks exchange info in real time with countries following the global standard for the automatic exchange of information on financial accounts. Swiss banks are believed to hold $11 billion in their accounts deposited by Pakistani citizens. Lest our government’s efforts be construed as a witch hunt, it should publish the names of secret Swiss bank accounts. How many notices has it issued?

Malik A. Jaaved, Rawalpindi