close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 7, 2019

Tax evasion

Newspost

 
July 7, 2019

Pakistan’s reinvigorated effort to chase illicit funds abroad is laudable. It is strange that Pakistan ranked 82nd in terms of assets in Swiss banks by the end of 2018. Swiss banks exchange info in real time with countries following the global standard for the automatic exchange of information on financial accounts. Swiss banks are believed to hold $11 billion in their accounts deposited by Pakistani citizens. Lest our government’s efforts be construed as a witch hunt, it should publish the names of secret Swiss bank accounts. How many notices has it issued?

Malik A. Jaaved, Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus