Corruption crackdown

If our PM is serious about cracking down on the criminal economy, confiscating benami properties and widening the tax net to meet their announced revenue collection targets, he must understand that given rampant corruption within the government this will do nothing to fix this issue.

Cracking down on politicians alone will not achieve these ambitious targets set by PTI. The PM needs to order a thorough investigation into the assets of retired civil bureaucrats. Unless the FBR is cleansed of dirty politicians and revamped, mere legislation or the desires of our PM will not achieve any results. The level of corruption within our top brass exposes the extent of criminal activities they patronize.

Ali M Tariq, Lahore