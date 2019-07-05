close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Tractor-trolley hits woman to death, two injured

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

LAHORE: A woman was killed while two others injured when a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle near Services Hospital Friday. Police have handed over the body to victim’s family after completing legal formalities and shifted the injured persons to a hospital. An eyewitness said the woman’s ‘dupatta’ had entangled the wheel and she fell off the motorcycle. The tractor-trolley coming from the same direction could not stop and hit the motorcycle as a result woman died on the spot while two persons sustained injuries. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Passersby caught the driver and handed him over to police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus