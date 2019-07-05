Tractor-trolley hits woman to death, two injured

LAHORE: A woman was killed while two others injured when a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle near Services Hospital Friday. Police have handed over the body to victim’s family after completing legal formalities and shifted the injured persons to a hospital. An eyewitness said the woman’s ‘dupatta’ had entangled the wheel and she fell off the motorcycle. The tractor-trolley coming from the same direction could not stop and hit the motorcycle as a result woman died on the spot while two persons sustained injuries. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Passersby caught the driver and handed him over to police.