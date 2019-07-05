Marsh ruled out of WC

MANCHESTER: Australia batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering a broken arm while batting in the nets against team-mate Pat Cummins.

Thursday’s Old Trafford training session, which took place two days before reigning champions Australia’s final group game against South Africa at the Manchester ground, also saw all-rounder Glenn Maxwell struck a painful blow batting against left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

No sooner had Maxwell been escorted away by medical staff after going down in pain when a rising delivery from Starc, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, reared up and hit him on the right forearm, than Marsh, batting in the same net, was struck on the wrist by Cummins.

Both players were sent to hospital for scans, with left-hander Marsh subsequently ruled out, although Maxwell has not suffered any serious damage according to Australia coach Justin Langer.

One consolation for Australia is that 35-year-old left-hander Marsh, who will be replaced by Peter Handscomb, has become the squad’s reserve batsman and has not featured in a World Cup match since he made three against Sri Lanka at the Oval last month. The ICC confirmed Marsh’s exit from the World Cup in a statement.