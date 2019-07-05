close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 6, 2019

Sri Lanka court suspends plans to carry out executions

World

AFP
July 6, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Friday suspended President Maithripala Sirisena’s moves to end a 43-year-old moratorium on capital punishment by hanging four drug convicts. The court banned any executions until it has ruled on a petition seeking a declaration that hanging breaches the country’s constitution. “The court will take up hearing the case on October 29 and in the meantime the prisons department was asked not to implement any order by the president to carry out the death penalty,” a court official said. M.A. Sumanthiran, a Sri Lankan legislator and a lawyer representing a condemned prisoner, said death by hanging was a “cruel and degrading punishment”. “It is the fundamental right of any individual not to be subjected to cruel and degrading treatment,” Sumanthiran said. “It is on that basis we want courts to hold that execution of capital punishment is a violation of the constitution.” The challenge added to several other cases filed in lower courts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus