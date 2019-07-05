DG health inspects DHQ Chitral

CHITRAL: The Director Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday expressed his satisfaction over the health services being provided to the people in the district. DG Health Dr Muhammad Irshad Khan visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and inspected various faculties and wards. District Health Officer Dr Haiderul Mulk and MS DHQ Hospital Dr Faizul Mulk Jillani, Deputy Director Public Health Dr Imran, Deputy Director Management KP Dr Qasim, Senior District Specialist Dr Ruknuddin, and others were also present on the occasion. The DG lauded the services of DHQ Hospital staff to the ailing humanity in Chitral being a remote district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that he would also visit the rural health centers and basic health units in the district.