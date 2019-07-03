Imam eyes forceful showing against BD

LONDON: On a wet Wednesday afternoon last month, Pakistan were seemingly cruising to what would have been a huge World Cup win for them. The venue was the picturesque County Ground in Taunton and Pakistan’s opponents were Australia.

Chasing 308 in the hunt for two valuable points, Pakistan were comfortably placed at 136-2 with opener Imam-ul-Haq and seasoned Mohammad Hafeez well-settled on the crease. The duo had added 80 for the third wicket, raising the hopes of a packed, mostly Pakistani crowd.

But just when things were beginning to look good for Pakistan, Imam, who was playing on a 75-ball 53, had a lapse of concentration, falling to pacer Pat Cummins to what was a soft dismissal. Hafeez soon followed suit and Pakistan were bowled out for 266 in the 46th over.

“That was the one thing which would haunt me the most (if Pakistan failed to qualify for the semis),” Imam said here at Lord’s on Wednesday referring to his Taunton dismissal.

“I was there on the crease (in the match against Australia). I think I could have helped Pakistan win that match. I was there with Hafeez bhai and both of us were settled. We were in a strong position. I really think about it because had we won that game we wouldn’t have been in this situation which is full of ifs and buts,” the 23-year-old opener said.

Imam’s first World Cup is full of similarly disappointing outings. He had scores of 44, 44 and 36 — getting fine starts but failing to capitalise on them.

His World Cup showing is in stark contrast to the early part of Imam’s career in which he scored six ODI tons.

“I didn’t live up to my own expectations (in the World Cup. I had some good starts but was unable to convert them into big scores like I’ve done in the past. I’m really disappointed because I got out playing some bad shots,” he said.

“But I’ve learned from my mistakes and hopefully won’t repeat them in the future.”

When asked as to what was the reason behind his repeated failures to play a big knock for Pakistan, Imam acknowledged that there could be some issues with his concentration.

“Maybe I start losing my concentration once I reach 30s and 40s. I’ll try to work on it.”

He also admitted there was also extra pressure of playing at the biggest stage in international cricket.

“I won’t say that there is no World Cup pressure. This is my first world cup. This is the biggest stage. And when the team relies on you there is always extra pressure. But I’m not scared of it. You can’t be an international cricketer if you can’t cope with pressure.”

Last September, Imam was unable to guide Pakistan to a much-needed victory in an Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan were losing wickets at regular intervals as they chased 240 to stay alive in the Asia Cup. They were 167-6 in the 41st over and in a strong position with Imam batting at 83. But he got out playing a rash shot of Mahmudullah. Pakistan crashed out of the tournament because of the 37-run loss.

Imam hoped that he would do much better when Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their last group match at Lord’s on Friday.

“I couldn’t do it in Abu Dhabi but I’ll try to win the match (against Bangladesh) this time,” he said hoping that Pakistan will qualify for the World Cup semis despite all odds.

Such is the scenario for Pakistan that they could need a win by a huge margin against Bangladesh. That could mean that the likes of Imam, who aren’t natural pinch-hitters, bat at a fast rate.

“We will see what the scenario will be for us,” he said. “I’m mentally prepared to play any role that is required by the team.”