Khairpur Medical College panel warns of indefinite strike

SUKKUR: The Action Committee of Khairpur Medical College on Wednesday warned the government of holding indefinite protests if their demands are not met. After a lengthy discussion over the delay in registration with the Pakistan Medical &Dental College and other issues with the panel chairman Dr Javed Sammo on Wednesday, the Action Committee decided to go for an indefinite strike due to lack of response by the Sindh government.

The committee said the registration with PM&DC is imperative for the future of nearly 500 medical students of the college. They said they had asked the chief minister for allocating Rs 250 million in the budget but that was not done either. They said Chief Minister Sindh had assured of providing CT and MRI equipment but that too has not happened. They said the regularisation of 84 employees of KMC is also pending. Meanwhile, the government has released Rs.100 million.