Tue Jul 02, 2019
July 2, 2019

DAKAR:

July 2, 2019

DAKAR: Senegalese authorities have discovered more than a tonne of cocaine in the past week

hidden in shipments of new cars from Brazil waiting to be offloaded in the port of Dakar, the customs

service said on Monday. Officials found 798 kilogrammes of the white powder in 15 new cars

among a delivery of dozens over the weekend, the service said in a statement.

