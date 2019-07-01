tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAKAR: Senegalese authorities have discovered more than a tonne of cocaine in the past week
hidden in shipments of new cars from Brazil waiting to be offloaded in the port of Dakar, the customs
service said on Monday. Officials found 798 kilogrammes of the white powder in 15 new cars
among a delivery of dozens over the weekend, the service said in a statement.
