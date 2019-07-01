close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

Young Lucky Star advance

Sports

LAHORE: Young Lucky Star thrashed Tauseef Club by 10 wickets in PCB Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Championship at New Ittefaq Ground. Scores: Tauseef Club 87 all out in 22.4 overs (Abdullah Haroon 26, M Usman 10, Faqeer Hussain 21, Nauman ALi 4/2, Imran Dogar 3/39 Sheroz, Afzal 2/17). Young Lucky Star 90 for no loss in 6.1 Overs (Farhan Ismail 30, Ismail Mast 48).

