Young Lucky Star advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Young Lucky Star thrashed Tauseef Club by 10 wickets in PCB Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Championship at New Ittefaq Ground. Scores: Tauseef Club 87 all out in 22.4 overs (Abdullah Haroon 26, M Usman 10, Faqeer Hussain 21, Nauman ALi 4/2, Imran Dogar 3/39 Sheroz, Afzal 2/17). Young Lucky Star 90 for no loss in 6.1 Overs (Farhan Ismail 30, Ismail Mast 48).
LAHORE: Young Lucky Star thrashed Tauseef Club by 10 wickets in PCB Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Championship at New Ittefaq Ground. Scores: Tauseef Club 87 all out in 22.4 overs (Abdullah Haroon 26, M Usman 10, Faqeer Hussain 21, Nauman ALi 4/2, Imran Dogar 3/39 Sheroz, Afzal 2/17). Young Lucky Star 90 for no loss in 6.1 Overs (Farhan Ismail 30, Ismail Mast 48).