All in the family

A new report by UN Women has emphasized that inequalities within families need to be tackled to enable women to progress and alter policy designs directed towards male breadwinners. The report points out that, while traditionally families are intended to protect and support individuals within them, they frequently become institutions within which injustice and violence occurs. The report also seeks family-friendly policies in all nations and points out that there are still countries which legally enforce inequality.

While the example of the Scandinavian countries has been frequently quoted as a model in which paternal rights and the rights of mothers are more equitably protected, it is quite obvious that Pakistan and other countries remain far removed from this situation. In Sindh, where a study was carried out, it was found that more than three times as many women work without recognition compared to those whose work is reflected in official figures. Also two out of three rural mothers reported doing agricultural work while pregnant with one-third of these engaging in demanding physical labour such as cotton harvesting. The under-nourishment of women in Sindh’s agriculture sector, notably those working in the cotton growing sector, was also noted. This results in malnourished children. While the women work essentially to enhance family income, the benefits to households are limited given the low rates of payment and the toll taken on physical health. The report also notes that around the world a man spends one hour on unpaid or domestic work while a woman on average spends 11.

The report says that there is a need to re-examine the role of families to ensure they can offer equality and justice. UN Women has also pointed out that this is one of the Sustainable Development Goals the world should be working towards. Changing trends in various regions have been noted and the increasing economic autonomy of women identified as a positive sign. The unequal rights of girls and women compared to male counterparts under existing laws have also been noted. The report should be read with attention by policymakers and activists in our country too. While Pakistan’s legal framework ensures equal rights for women in most spheres, there is poor implementation of these regulations. The role of family as a potentially oppressive agency is also rarely discussed, despite the large number of honour killings and acts of domestic violence which take place each year. Pakistan also has a large number of women who work for no pay and whose labour is not governed by any law. A review needs to be conducted and policy adjusted where necessary.