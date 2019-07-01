Change in MCAT pattern to benefit remote areas’ students: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting here Monday in which various matters pertaining to the test for admission to medical colleges came under discussion.

The meeting considered the proposals of molding the exam and entrance test marks on the pattern of engineering universities’ entrance tests for admission to medical colleges. The chief minister directed to submit the final review after seeking proposals from the stakeholders and said that change in the pattern of entrance test would be useful for the students belonging to the backward areas as the provision of equal educational opportunities to the students of remote areas was the responsibility of the government.

The meeting was told that the test for admission to medical colleges would be held in the last week of August this year and PMDC would be consulted for determination of entrance test numbers for admissions to medical colleges.