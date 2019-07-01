Benazir Bhutto always gave preference to women: minister

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Academic Block of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair, University of Karachi, was held on Monday. The KU SMBB Chair organised the ceremony in connection with the birthday of the former prime minister.

The provincial minister for works and services, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, was the chief guest, while KU SMBB Chair Advisory Board members, MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani, Professor ND Khan and Professor Mazhar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, attended the ceremony. KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi presided over the event.

Shah said that this was an important day for him as he had inaugurated a project which had been named after his leader. This program had been scheduled to be held earlier but it had been postponed due to some reasons, he said and added that he would like to use all available resources to complete the remaining work at earliest.

The minister also said that Benazir Bhutto had always give preference to women and she was keen to bring changes to the education sector as well. “Benazir Bhutto had a clear vision and she knew that educated women can play a vital role in the improvement and betterment of the society.”

According to the minister, the financial constrains would not hamper the construction of the KU SMBB Chair and Convention Centre as the provincial government wants to complete the project without any further delay.

He further said that funding was not a problem and hoped that this chair and convention centre would be completed in the supervision of KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi in a short span of time. He informed the audience that despite the fact that the Higher Education Commission Pakistan had reduced the ratio of grants, the Sindh government, on especial directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had increased the funding and grants of public sector universities of the province.

He said the government had been facing more financial issues as compared to other provinces, but as it gave special value to education, and the funds of the sector had been increased as compared to the past.

Shah vowed the Sindh government would completely support the construction work and other relevant matters related to the SMBB Chair and Convention Centre. He said that after completion, the project would be able to serve the purpose and would be helpful for the students and public interested in studying about Benazir Bhutto’s life and her political struggle.

VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that both the chair and convention centre would have different functions and if the university did not face any shortage in funding then there would be no reason of further delays in the completion of the project. “Benazir Bhutto became prime minister of the country on two different occasions and she deserved it due to her political wisdom and struggle not only because she was a daughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said that Benazir 0Bhutto was the first woman to hold the highest position in our democratic system and that throughout her life, she had faced very difficult times but never compromised.

MNA Shahida Rehmani said that Benazir Bhutto was a role model for the women of the country and her contribution to the rule of democracy in the country was also acknowledged by people who lived in other parts of the world.

Professor ND Khan said that he had worked with Z A Bhutto for around 10 years and spent 27 years with Benzair Bhutto and watched and studied them very closely. He asked the audience and those who were interested in history to read her book on reconciliation, which was published after her assassination.

Professor Mazhar-ul-Haq said that it was great to witness people paying tribute to Benazir Bhutto. He said the leader of the masses and always encouraged countrymen and particularly youth to come forward and serve Pakistan.

Former Director SMBB Chair Professor Saleem Memon shed light on the project in detail and highlighted the problems that occurred during the construction of the project. Director SMBB Chair Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah hoped that the project would not face further delays and would be completed in near future.